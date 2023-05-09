Britney Spears' Tell-All Memoir On Hold Due To 'Nervous A-Listers'

There's a new update on Britney Spears' impending tell-all memoir. According to the US Sun, the book has been put on hold due to fellow stars who are concerned about its content. So much so, that their lawyers have reportedly taken precautionary action.

"Britney is brutally honest in the book — there are a lot of nervous A-listers," a source told the outlet. "Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written. There is no movement at the moment and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out.”

The book is expected to cover her childhood and some of her most publicized— and scrutinized—personal moments. "Britney wants this to be her moment she talks to the world, to tell her side of the story and set the record straight," the source added. "There’s a fair amount of throwing people under the bus, talking about past relationships, some of whom will be revealed for the first time ever."

"Britney lived her life in the public eye but there are relationships and people she had encounters with who she managed to keep under the radar, including some massive film star names and people from the music world. She has wanted to go all out with this book and tell her truth, and that’s what has people worried.”

Journalist and novelist Sam Lanksy will be Britney's ghostwriter and the book is now expected to hit shelves at the end of the year.