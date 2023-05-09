Britney Spears' Tell-All Memoir On Hold Due To 'Nervous A-Listers'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

There's a new update on Britney Spears' impending tell-all memoir. According to the US Sun, the book has been put on hold due to fellow stars who are concerned about its content. So much so, that their lawyers have reportedly taken precautionary action.

"Britney is brutally honest in the book — there are a lot of nervous A-listers," a source told the outlet. "Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written. There is no movement at the moment and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out.”

The book is expected to cover her childhood and some of her most publicized— and scrutinized—personal moments. "Britney wants this to be her moment she talks to the world, to tell her side of the story and set the record straight," the source added. "There’s a fair amount of throwing people under the bus, talking about past relationships, some of whom will be revealed for the first time ever."

"Britney lived her life in the public eye but there are relationships and people she had encounters with who she managed to keep under the radar, including some massive film star names and people from the music world. She has wanted to go all out with this book and tell her truth, and that’s what has people worried.”

Journalist and novelist Sam Lanksy will be Britney's ghostwriter and the book is now expected to hit shelves at the end of the year.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.