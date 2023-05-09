Ed Sheeran is set to join Country Music’s Party of the Year for his first-ever performance on the ACM Awards stage, the global superstar and the Academy of Country Music announced on Tuesday morning (May 9).

Sheeran, who is in the midst of his “+ - = ÷ x” (Mathematics) World Tour following the release of his studio album “-,” is slated to add “an electrifying moment” to the 58th annual ACM Awards on Thursday evening (May 11), the Academy announced. Sheeran is the latest among a star-studded list of performers who will take the stage during the highly-anticipated show, shortly after appearing on American Idol with country giant Luke Bryan.

Other performers include Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde, Cody Johnson, Jo Dee Messina — returning to the ACM Awards stage for the first time in more than two decades — Dolly Parton, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War and Treaty, and first-time ACM Awards performers Jelly Roll and Bailey Zimmerman.

Garth Brooks is set to host the show with legendary country artist Dolly Parton, a recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee who will debut the lead single on her forthcoming rock album, called “World on Fire.” Parton recently said on GMA that “it’s really kind of about the times and how we can do a little better if we try–to try to heal the divide and just get along a little better. And so, it’s really got a great message to it, but it’s also good and solid–kind of like a rock anthem.”

See the full list of nominees here.

The 58th ACM Awards will take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It’s set for Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT.