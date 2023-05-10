Georgia Bulldogs Decline White House Invitation

Georgia Bulldogs have declined their invitation to visit the White House in celebration of their College Football Playoff national championship, the Georgia athletic association confirmed in a statement obtained by the Athletic's Seth Emerson on Tuesday (May 9).

The Bulldogs were invited to attend 'College Athlete Day' which was described by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden as a day honoring the Bulldogs and several college teams, on June 12. An athletic department spokesman said that the team's schedule will prohibit it from attending the event after receiving an invitation earlier this month.

"Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year," the spokesperson said. "However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward.