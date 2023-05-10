Tom Cruise Is 'Interested In Pursuing' Shakira & Her Fans Do Not Approve

Tom Cruise and Shakira were photographed hanging out at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami last weekend and a subsequent report about the actor being romantically interested in the singer has her fans on guard.

"He is extremely interested in pursuing her," a source told Page Six on Tuesday, May 9th. "There is chemistry." The source went on, “Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” adding that Cruise has the benefit of being “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented."

After the report came out, the general consensus from Shakira fans online is: "Stay away from her."