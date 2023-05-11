Blink-182 Perform 'Magical' Punk-Pop Remix Of Taylor Swift Song

By Logan DeLoye

May 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Blink-182 performed at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday, and fans were pleasantly surprised with one of the cover songs. According to Uproxx, the "All The Small Things" standouts spun a very brief (but very magical) punk-pop rendition of Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Getting Back Together," and the crowd went wild! Video footage captured by fans showed the remix as an unexpected transition during the band's set. Mark Hoppus sang a portion of the chorus and quickly transitioned into the next single on the set list.

Uproxx mentioned that this was not the first time that blink-182 have covered a Taylor Swift song. In 2021, Hoppus "shouted out" "Look What You Made Me Do," in admiration of Swift, but Swifties thought that he was mocking the song. The "First Date" artists kicked off their highly-anticipated world tour on Thursday, May 4th at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

They are set to perform in Toronto and Montreal this week before returning to America to take the stage in Cleveland, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, New York, New York, Boston, Massachusetts, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Maryland, Atlantic City, New Jersey, Phoenix, Arizona, Los Angeles, California, San Diego, California, Seattle, Washington, and more!

