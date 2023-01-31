Blink-182 Album Hits Major Achievement But It's Not An Album You'd Expect

In case it wasn't already abundantly clear that blink-182 has seen a massive resurgence since reuniting with Tom DeLonge, fans have been eating up their 2005 Greatest Hits album. In fact, it's spent 100 total weeks on the Billboard 200 chart after coming in at No. 191 this week. According to Billboard, "it's their first album to reach the milestone."

Tom DeLonge acknowledged the achievement on Twitter, writing: "That’s pretty cool for a skateboarder like me" Yes it is, Tom. Yes it is.

The impressive news comes just weeks after blink's latest single "Edging" hit a milestone none of their other songs have, sitting atop the Alternative Radio chart for 10 straight weeks.

See Tom's tweet below.