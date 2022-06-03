'Jeopardy' Contestant Causes Mayim Bialik To Get Emotional

During her time hosting Jeopardy!, Mayim Bialik has experienced a lot, from viewers commenting on her clothing and things that she says and her humor, to producers telling her to "tone it down." Through all of that, she hasn't really shown emotion, but on Thursday's show, that changed after something one contestant said.

On the episode, Bialik asked reigning champion Ryan Long, a rideshare driver from Philadelphia, what he plans to do with his winnings, which are over $250,000. Long answered, "The only thing I have planned is taking my son on a trip. He wants to come out here [to Los Angeles]. He's been curious about what I've been doing. He wants to come to California, he wants to go to the theme parks - the best thing is, I have time to do these things with him now. I don't have to, you know, work and say, 'I can't do it.' Now we can just go wherever we want."

Mayim, who has two sons of her own, got emotional. She fanned her flushed face and said, "That is wonderful, gave me chills."