'Jeopardy' Fans Angry Over Something Mayim Bialik's Keeps Saying
By Dave Basner
February 14, 2022
Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy for 37 seasons, from 1984 until his tragic passing in 2020. After he died, there was a big change to the show as someone new had to take on the hosting duties. Change can be tough for some fans, and has been.
First, Executive Producer Michael Richards had been selected, but very soon after, stepped down due to previous controversial comments he made. Since then, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have been sharing the responsibilities, and while many fans appreciate the job they are doing, some have taken issue with a change Mayim has instituted on the classic game show.
Any viewer knows that the game is split into three rounds, the Jeopardy round, Double Jeopardy and Final Jeopardy. Well Bialik has started to call that first round "Single Jeopardy," and it isn't going over so well. Many fans have expressed their opinions on Twitter.
Mayim - "That's the end of Single Jeopardy..."— AC 😷 (@ACinPhilly) February 5, 2022
Ok...glad I'm not the only one annoyed with this.#jeopardy pic.twitter.com/q3LTkDk8Sm
So is final jeopardy now triple jeopardy?— Susan K. Whitbourne (@swhitbo) February 5, 2022
Me every time Mayim Bialik says “single Jeopardy” #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/fElb15oNeA— SJ (@SarahJo60409311) February 11, 2022
Me every time Mayim Bialik calls the first round of Jeopardy “single Jeopardy.” She’s so irritating as a host, please just get Ken Jennings in there permanently #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/ms9eIzaKW9— Sarah (@ThatsSarah4Ya) February 12, 2022
#jeopardy @missmayim It is NOT single Jeopardy!! It is the Jeopardy round. Please don't keep calling it that.— Sally Falkow (@sallyfalkow) February 11, 2022
@missmayim #Jeopardy You make my brain hurt when you say "Single Jeopardy." Jeopardy has had enough change - stop trying to reinvent it please!— Jan Thomas (@simplyjantastic) February 11, 2022
Me: “Alright, maybe I’ll give Mayim Bialik another chance.”— Mucci Wally Wally, Mucci Bang Bang (@MucciFlipFlop) February 8, 2022
Mayim: “That sound means it’s the end of Single Jeopardy.”
Me: pic.twitter.com/ALhi30srIb
Annnnnd @missmayim said it. Single #Jeopardy— Franny Di (@FrannyDiP) February 11, 2022
(heavy sigh)
With all the uproar, one Jeopardy fan account has come to Bialik's defense, pointing out that it's not something that she is doing, rather she is just following her script.
Friendly reminder to any and all #Jeopardy fans screaming about Mayim Bialik's usage of the term "Single Jeopardy".— The Jeopardy! Fan (@_thejeopardyfan) February 8, 2022
Stop.
Her script literally says "Single Jeopardy" at the top of it.
So, fans, y'all are in the wrong here, and you need to stop harassing her.
Others agreed and one even found a picture of the "script," but it didn't help matters.
I had a well thought out reply. But I was having trouble hitting post so I selected the entire text in order to copy it in case it vanished while I was trying to post it. And then I hit paste. I'm not trying it again.— Snuggles (@snuggleduck) February 12, 2022
I believe this is the Jeopardy "script" of which you speak pic.twitter.com/zDUwaVrAGP
Commenters pointed out how Alex's script said "Single Jeopardy" too, yet he didn't call the round that. Some fans didn't care either way and just wanted it to stop.
"It's on her script"? So effing what. All the correct responses are on her script too and she doesn't blurt THOSE out.— Carlo Panno, vaxxed 💉 and vexed 🤬 (@CarloPanno) February 10, 2022
Jeopardy! Round, Double Jeopardy! Round, Final Jeopardy! Been that way since 1964, before she was born.
Get it right.
Check out what Mayim calls the first round of the show while she hosts the Jeopardy College Tournament Tuesday through Friday this week.
As for the long term, Bialik and Jennings are signed on to host the show through July. No word yet on who will take the reins after that.