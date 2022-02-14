'Jeopardy' Fans Angry Over Something Mayim Bialik's Keeps Saying

Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy for 37 seasons, from 1984 until his tragic passing in 2020. After he died, there was a big change to the show as someone new had to take on the hosting duties. Change can be tough for some fans, and has been.

First, Executive Producer Michael Richards had been selected, but very soon after, stepped down due to previous controversial comments he made. Since then, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have been sharing the responsibilities, and while many fans appreciate the job they are doing, some have taken issue with a change Mayim has instituted on the classic game show.

Any viewer knows that the game is split into three rounds, the Jeopardy round, Double Jeopardy and Final Jeopardy. Well Bialik has started to call that first round "Single Jeopardy," and it isn't going over so well. Many fans have expressed their opinions on Twitter.