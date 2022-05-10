'Jeopardy' Fans Already Furious With Mayim Bialik As She Returns As Host

Others chimed in, saying things like, "I feel like Mayim brings the pace of the game down so much," and "l'll be watching something else this week. Mayim Bialik is hosting," and, "Ken Jennings, Jeopardy! needs you back full time, all the time, and ONLY you."

Some other tweets included, "Awkward pauses after contestant answers. Poor moderating. Takes too much time so that not all questions are posed. Ken Jennings is a much superior host. Taking a break!" and "There were clues left tonight because of the long winded Nuremberg clues, not her. That said, I agree Ken has far surpassed her."

That wasn't the only issue though. Bialik also ruled a contestant wrong even though they seemed to be right, confusing the audience. What happened was that while the player properly responded with a correct last name, they also included a first name, but they had the wrong first name, so they were ruled incorrect. Some felt that Mayim should've explained that but she didn't.