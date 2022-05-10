'Jeopardy' Fans Already Furious With Mayim Bialik As She Returns As Host
By Dave Basner
May 10, 2022
For the past few months, hosting duties at Jeopardy! have been covered by former champion Ken Jennings and The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik. During that time, both have secured a fan base among the show's viewers, but Mayim has also found herself facing a lot of criticism and haters. From the things she says to what she wears, it's gotten to a point that producers even asked Bialik to "tone it down."
Well on Monday, Bialik returned behind the podium after four weeks with Jennings handling hosting, and it didn't take long for the critiques to begin again. The biggest issue fans are now having with the 46-year-old actress is with the way the show runs when Bialik is hosting. One person tweeted, "Coming off of 4 weeks of Ken, tonight's game felt like a step backwards in terms of game control and moderation. Mayim definitely needs improvement; I hope she's able to."
Coming off of 4 weeks of Ken, tonight's game felt like a step backwards in terms of game control and moderation.— The Jeopardy! Fan (@_thejeopardyfan) May 10, 2022
Mayim definitely needs improvement; I hope she's able to.#Jeopardy
Others chimed in, saying things like, "I feel like Mayim brings the pace of the game down so much," and "l'll be watching something else this week. Mayim Bialik is hosting," and, "Ken Jennings, Jeopardy! needs you back full time, all the time, and ONLY you."
Some other tweets included, "Awkward pauses after contestant answers. Poor moderating. Takes too much time so that not all questions are posed. Ken Jennings is a much superior host. Taking a break!" and "There were clues left tonight because of the long winded Nuremberg clues, not her. That said, I agree Ken has far surpassed her."
That wasn't the only issue though. Bialik also ruled a contestant wrong even though they seemed to be right, confusing the audience. What happened was that while the player properly responded with a correct last name, they also included a first name, but they had the wrong first name, so they were ruled incorrect. Some felt that Mayim should've explained that but she didn't.
Constructive moderating criticism for Mayim Bialik:— The Jeopardy! Fan (@_thejeopardyfan) May 9, 2022
While it's 100% correct to rule that an incorrect first name was given, the viewers (and potentially the players) need an explanation that an incorrect first name was given. Otherwise, this leads to viewer confusion. #Jeopardy
Ken Jennings recently revealed that he is taking a hiatus, tweeting, "I'm handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) Mayim Bialik for a few months. We are lucky to have her! Thanks for watching, and I'll be back before the end of the season."
I'm handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) @missmayim for a few months. We are lucky to have her! Thanks for watching, and I'll be back before the end of the season.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 7, 2022
Fans responded with comments like, "For a few months? Guess I won't be watching for that long, then," and, "You will be so missed, Ken! You just need to be the permanent host! Why is this not obvious to the powers that be?" and, "No! No Ken... I guess I can skip Jeopardy! for awhile."
Check out Jeopardy weeknights to see how Bialik does on the shows ahead.