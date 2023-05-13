Jonas Brothers To Prioritize Mental Health On Upcoming Tour

The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road later this year to celebrate five albums, including their latest release, The Album. While they travel across the country, though, one thing will be at the forefront of their tour: mental health.

"The Tour," which kicks off at Yankee Stadium on August 12, will be unlike any other tour the Jonas Brothers have been on before. That's mostly due to the fact that Nick, Kevin and Joe all have families now! The latter told The Associated Press that since they have loved ones waiting for them back home, they're "quicker to return home" when the tour concludes. Despite this, they're still looking forward to "butterflies and excitement" on the road.

"We're treating this like the best tour we’ve ever done. And I think, we intend to make it that experience for fans as well," told the news outlet.