Jonas Brothers To Prioritize Mental Health On Upcoming Tour
By Dani Medina
May 13, 2023
The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road later this year to celebrate five albums, including their latest release, The Album. While they travel across the country, though, one thing will be at the forefront of their tour: mental health.
"The Tour," which kicks off at Yankee Stadium on August 12, will be unlike any other tour the Jonas Brothers have been on before. That's mostly due to the fact that Nick, Kevin and Joe all have families now! The latter told The Associated Press that since they have loved ones waiting for them back home, they're "quicker to return home" when the tour concludes. Despite this, they're still looking forward to "butterflies and excitement" on the road.
"We're treating this like the best tour we’ve ever done. And I think, we intend to make it that experience for fans as well," told the news outlet.
To avoid burning out (again), however, Joe says the band will prioritize their mental and physical health. "We've been burnt out before and then you’re like, 'I still got 20 more shows on this tour,'" he said. "So we all have our own perspective ways of going about that, and we just make sure that that’s prioritized and also that we think the three of us are communicating as best as we can."
Before the Jo Bros hit the road in August, the band plans to set aside time for family, they told the news outlet.
"The Tour" is scheduled to begin at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York, on August 13, with dates scheduled across the country through October 16.
Listen to The Album below: