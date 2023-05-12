If You Bought Jonas Brothers Tickets Behind The Stage, Don't Worry
By Dani Medina
May 12, 2023
Tickets for the Jonas Brothers' highly anticipated tour officially went on sale Friday (May 12) — and some fans are concerned about where they might be hearing The Album from.
Whether you purchased your tickets during presale or the public on sale, you might have noticed some venues across the U.S. offered tickets behind the stage. Fans on social media were quick to panic, sharing posts on Twitter about how they bought the "worst" seats in the house. Fear not, says Nick Jonas himself.
"Did I just buy the worst @jonasbrothers tickets ?!!? WTF WHY ARE THEY BEHIND THE STAGE. WTF IS HAPPENING," one fan from Texas wrote on Twitter on Friday morning.
Nick came to the rescue, quote-tweeting her stress-filled tweet and giving the rest of the country room to breathe and relax. "Those seats are actually incredible. Trust me. 😎," he wrote.
Those seats are actually incredible. Trust me. 😎 https://t.co/xTsXw2YYmv— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 12, 2023
This isn't the first tour where the Jonas Brothers cater to fans who buy tickets in the behind-the-stage area. While we don't know how the stage will be set up, we do know that it's likely you'll get a good view of the Jo Bros no matter where you're sitting. Check out this video from a few years ago from a fan who bought last-minute seats:
The Jonas Brothers released their sixth studio album Friday, too. The Album is finally out, featuring singles "Wings" and "Waffle House." Be sure to listen to it below and prepare for "The Tour" — tickets are on sale now.