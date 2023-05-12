If You Bought Jonas Brothers Tickets Behind The Stage, Don't Worry

Tickets for the Jonas Brothers' highly anticipated tour officially went on sale Friday (May 12) — and some fans are concerned about where they might be hearing The Album from.

Whether you purchased your tickets during presale or the public on sale, you might have noticed some venues across the U.S. offered tickets behind the stage. Fans on social media were quick to panic, sharing posts on Twitter about how they bought the "worst" seats in the house. Fear not, says Nick Jonas himself.

"Did I just buy the worst @jonasbrothers tickets ?!!? WTF WHY ARE THEY BEHIND THE STAGE. WTF IS HAPPENING," one fan from Texas wrote on Twitter on Friday morning.

Nick came to the rescue, quote-tweeting her stress-filled tweet and giving the rest of the country room to breathe and relax. "Those seats are actually incredible. Trust me. 😎," he wrote.