Nicki Minaj Hints At New Music Collab With Latin Artist & Barbz Go Wild

By Dani Medina

April 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj isn't only the Queen of Rap, but she's also the Queen of Collabs — and another one might be on the horizon.

While at dinner with her family on Friday (April 7) night, paparazzi asked Nicki when she was planning on collaborating with another Latin artist. "Hopefully muy soon, pronto," she said as she made her way inside a car.

Barbz in the comments were quick to chime in with who they wanted to see Nicki work with.

"NICKI X BAD BUNNY X SHAKIRA.. ooouu don’t make that worldwide smash hit," one user wrote.

"NICKI X BAD BUNNY WOULD BE A WORLDWIDE SMASH HIT," said another.

"Nicki x feid x Karol g would eat 😭😭," another user wrote.

News of Nicki's potential Latin collab came the same day her feature on YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new track, "WTF," and days before her song with Kim Petras is scheduled to drop on April 21.

Another potential collab on the books might be another one with Taylor Swift after she tweeted "Anti-Hero" lyrics.

Nicki Minaj
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.