Nicki Minaj Hints At New Music Collab With Latin Artist & Barbz Go Wild

Nicki Minaj isn't only the Queen of Rap, but she's also the Queen of Collabs — and another one might be on the horizon.

While at dinner with her family on Friday (April 7) night, paparazzi asked Nicki when she was planning on collaborating with another Latin artist. "Hopefully muy soon, pronto," she said as she made her way inside a car.

Barbz in the comments were quick to chime in with who they wanted to see Nicki work with.

"NICKI X BAD BUNNY X SHAKIRA.. ooouu don’t make that worldwide smash hit," one user wrote.

"NICKI X BAD BUNNY WOULD BE A WORLDWIDE SMASH HIT," said another.

"Nicki x feid x Karol g would eat 😭😭," another user wrote.

News of Nicki's potential Latin collab came the same day her feature on YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new track, "WTF," and days before her song with Kim Petras is scheduled to drop on April 21.

Another potential collab on the books might be another one with Taylor Swift after she tweeted "Anti-Hero" lyrics.