Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj & More Honor Their Moms On Mother's Day

"Happy Muva’s Day," Beyoncé wrote in her caption. "I love you so much Mama and I’m so grateful for all you do for me."



Over on Nicki Minaj's IG page, the "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" rapper reflected on her first pregnancy nearly three years after the birth of her son, who she calls "Papa Bear." In her carousel, she included throwback photo of her with Kenneth Petty and her then-newborn son. As fans flip through the photos, they also spotted a photo with Petty's mother, his grandmother, and a more recent photo of the toddler with the artist's mom.



"All I can think about is how sleep deprived my husband & I were," Minaj wrote. "And how I wouldn’t trade even one minute of the journey to becoming your mom. 3 diff moms in this slide. Papa, one day I hope you’ll know how lucky you are to have them."