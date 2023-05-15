He continued, "How are you gonna take the most influential person of her generation, the Princess of Pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison? Where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine. And then all of a sudden, after 15 years when she's free after all those gaslighting and after all those things that went down. Now, you're gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story?" he asked, seemingly referring to TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom. "No. That's also disgusting. So, don't do that."

Asghari also shared a warning about the media to fans. "And don't believe what you read online. Ninety-nine percent of the time those are all clickbaits for you to click and for them to make money. And that time is over. We're not gonna allow that and that should stop. The gaslighting and all that sh—? Gotta stop."