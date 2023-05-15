Britney Spears' Husband Slams 'Disgusting' New Documentary About Her: WATCH
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 15, 2023
Actor Sam Asghari is defending his wife Britney Spears amid new reports on her health and a TMZ documentary about her post-conservatorship life set to air on FOX this week.
Asghari took to his Instagram Story to share a video message with fans. "The last thing I want to do is speak on my wife's behalf," he started out the video reshared by Pop Base on Twitter. "I would never do that. I respect her privacy. That's why I don't talk as much and I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life at the time when she didn't have a voice. They went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting."
Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari calls out the media for exploiting her story. pic.twitter.com/lKTDS8U2LS— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 14, 2023
He continued, "How are you gonna take the most influential person of her generation, the Princess of Pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison? Where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine. And then all of a sudden, after 15 years when she's free after all those gaslighting and after all those things that went down. Now, you're gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story?" he asked, seemingly referring to TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom. "No. That's also disgusting. So, don't do that."
Asghari also shared a warning about the media to fans. "And don't believe what you read online. Ninety-nine percent of the time those are all clickbaits for you to click and for them to make money. And that time is over. We're not gonna allow that and that should stop. The gaslighting and all that sh—? Gotta stop."