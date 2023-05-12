Britney Spears Responds To Claims She's 'Amped' Up On Caffeine

"Anyways, I’m sticking to watermelon juice, which is the weirdest thing ever but I was told for years I can’t have coffee and now that I can it’s my pride … I can’t even look at it !!! And green tea 🍵 is my prized possession !!! You clever little turds 💩😂 … Sorry but I never stay up late with Red Bull !!! It is absolutely the worst drink ever," she wrote. "I make jewelry, candles and doll clothes … Okay, so what ??? I may be a loser but I do what makes me feel most alive and gives me interest but I don’t like people in media bullying me and saying hateful things."

In other news, Britney's highly-anticipated tell-all memoir was recently put on ice due to "nervous A-listers." A source told Us Weekly, "Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written. There is no movement at the moment and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out.” The book is now expected to come out at the end of the year.