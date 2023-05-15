Foo Fighters Tease Upcoming Single With Suspenseful Lyric Video

Foo Fighters are releasing a new single on Wednesday (May 17th), and we couldn't be more excited! The "Learn To Fly" standouts shared a clip from a lyric video to social media two days before the highly-anticipated release. Lyrics "I woke up and walked a million miles today. I've been looking up and down for you. All this time it still feels just like yesterday, that I walked a million miles with you" flash across the screen as fans share their excitement in the comment section.

Just a few weeks ago, the band announced that they would be releasing a new album titled, But Here We Are, on June 2nd. The project stands out as their first album release since the death of beloved drummer and friend Taylor Hawkins.