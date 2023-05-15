There's something special and comforting about a diner. You can usually expect to see some classic staples on the menu, like burgers or BLTs, with some unique meals or cool decor that help make the restaurant even more memorable, whether you stop by a retro 1950s-style diner for a milkshake or a roadside eatery on a road trip.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best diner in each state, from "historic joints whose seats have been graced by famous stars to sleek spots serving classic food with a twist."

So which Tennessee restaurant was named the best diner in the state?

The Arcade Restaurant

According to LoveFood, what makes this restaurant, first opened in 1919, a "must-visit" is the fact that it has barely been changed since getting an update in the 1950s and continues to serve incredible food like the sweet potato pancakes and country fried steak. You can even sit in the booth where local legend and the king of rock n' roll himself, Elvis Presley, used to dine. It was even named the "most charming" roadside diner in the state! This popular Memphis spot has 4.1 stars on Google and nearly 3,500 reviews, so clearly diners are happy.

The Arcade Restaurant is located at 540 South Main Street in Memphis.

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more about the best diners around the country.