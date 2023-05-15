See Where California Ranks On List Of Healthiest States In The Country

Would you consider your state's population to be generally healthy? Certain states have healthier populations than others depending on their air quality, obesity rates, physical activity, cancer rates, and more! The healthiest states across the country seem to all have a few things in common. These states either have mountains or border an ocean.

According to a list compiled by Ozmosi, California is the 8th healthiest state in America. Ranking above California in regards to health is Hawaii, Colorado, Vermont, Utah, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut in that order!

Here is what Ozmosi had to say about compiling the data to discover the healthiest states across the country:

"Well, you are in luck, as we bring you a comprehensive study using data sourced from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which ranks all the states based on factors that best attribute to well-being. Hawaii ranks as the healthiest US state with the score of 79.40, while Kentucky and West Virginia are the least healthy with the score of 40 out 100 respectively. This conclusion was drawn based on the air quality, obesity prevalence, physical activity, health conditions (cholesterol, cancer, coronary heart disease), and sleeping, smoking, drinking, and food consumption habits of residents in all the states."

For a continued list of the healthiest states across the country visit ozmosi.com.