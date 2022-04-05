Creepy 'River Troll' Photographed In Mississippi

There are upwards of two million species of animals on Earth, so it is very possible there are creatures out there that humans haven't yet discovered. We hear about many of them - the Loch Ness Monster, the chupacabra, Bigfoot and more, but there are other unknown animals out there as well that are seen and just given a label because people are unsure of what they saw. That's the case with something that was spotted on the coast of Mississippi. A small human-like being was photographed there and the person who took the picture is speaking out about the disturbing image and the creature in it, which he is calling a "river troll."

The witness sent the picture to PhantomsAndMonsters.com and explained that it was taken six years ago from the river houseboat their family owned. They were on the dock looking across the water and because the tide was low, they could see into the woods. They watched as something bent down to drink from the river.

The witness had binoculars and through them saw something that was "pinkish tan with bulging eyes, funny looking ears, two arms and two legs, and what appeared to be horns coming out of its head." They added that it had a "short, round body" and they "would swear it was like a troll." They noted it was "devil ugly." They then took the picture with their phone.