Top Jets Star Appears To Tease Departure From Team

By Jason Hall

May 15, 2023

NFL: SEP 18 Jets at Browns
Photo: Getty Images

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams appeared to acknowledged a potential departure from the franchise amid failed negotiations.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared a screengrab of Williams' account on Monday (May 15), which shows that his bio reads, "Defensive Tackle for ………………." and that his last tweet shared was a retweet of ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that the New York Giants and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence reached an agreement on a "$90 million extension, including $60 million guaranteed," on May 4.

"Williams is clearly sending the Jets a message as they're working on a new contract and the last report about it is that they two sides 'aren't close to an agreement,' Kleiman tweeted.

Lawrence, Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne -- Williams' teammate during his collegiate career at Alabama -- and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons all received contract extensions ranging between $21.8 million and $23.5 million annually, as well as $59 to $60 million guaranteed, prior to the conclusion of their rookie deals this offseason. The 25-year-old has been absent from the Jets' voluntary offseason program, which he said would be his plan in January if the two sides failed to reach a long-term deal, while also waiting with his wife for the birth of their child.

Williams was selected as a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the first time in 2022, recording a career best 55 tackles, 12 sacks, two fumbles, one fumble recovery and four pass deflections. The former Alabama standout was selected by the Jets at No. 3 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

