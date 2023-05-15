Top Jets Star Appears To Tease Departure From Team

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams appeared to acknowledged a potential departure from the franchise amid failed negotiations.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared a screengrab of Williams' account on Monday (May 15), which shows that his bio reads, "Defensive Tackle for ………………." and that his last tweet shared was a retweet of ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that the New York Giants and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence reached an agreement on a "$90 million extension, including $60 million guaranteed," on May 4.

"Williams is clearly sending the Jets a message as they're working on a new contract and the last report about it is that they two sides 'aren't close to an agreement,' Kleiman tweeted.