Twitter Roasts Carson Wentz Regarding NFL Future

Twitter roasted veteran free agent quarterback Carson Wentz after he reportedly had an optimistic take on his NFL future.

During an appearance on SportsCenter Sunday (May 14), ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler claimed Wentz "plans to play this year" and was interested in potentially being a starter.

“I was told he’s been working out in L.A., plans to play this year,” Fowler said. “He’s had interest from some teams. He’s open to various roles; could be as a starter, could be as a backup, but he just wants to play this coming year.”

While Fowler specified that Wentz would be open to either role, many Twitter users focused on the mentioning of a possible "starter" role and trolled the veteran quarterback's optimism.