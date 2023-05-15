Twitter Roasts Carson Wentz Regarding NFL Future
By Jason Hall
May 15, 2023
Twitter roasted veteran free agent quarterback Carson Wentz after he reportedly had an optimistic take on his NFL future.
During an appearance on SportsCenter Sunday (May 14), ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler claimed Wentz "plans to play this year" and was interested in potentially being a starter.
“I was told he’s been working out in L.A., plans to play this year,” Fowler said. “He’s had interest from some teams. He’s open to various roles; could be as a starter, could be as a backup, but he just wants to play this coming year.”
While Fowler specified that Wentz would be open to either role, many Twitter users focused on the mentioning of a possible "starter" role and trolled the veteran quarterback's optimism.
Wentz was released by the Washington Commanders in February after just one season with the franchise. The veteran was acquired by Washington last offseason in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts and went 2-5 during seven starts in 2022, throwing for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 172 of 276 passing.
Wentz experienced a right ring finger injury on October 17 that required surgery, which led to backup Taylor Heinicke taking over in his absence and rookie Sam Howell starting the team's final regular-season game. Wentz had two years left on his contract, which had no guaranteed money included and Washington will not be penalized against its salary cap for cutting the quarterback.
The former No. 2 overall pick spent one season in Indianapolis after being traded by the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 first-round pick.