Nebraska Destination Named Best Summer Vacation Spot In The Entire State

Summer is so close, and what better way to soak up the sun than at one of the best summer vacation destinations across the country? While there are a handful of stunning summer vacation destinations scattered across The Cornhusker State, only one is known for being the very best around. Wether you're looking for adventure, views, relaxation, or a little bit of everything for the whole family to enjoy, this is certainly the place to be.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best summer vacation destination in Nebraska is Lake McConaughy in Ogallala. This destination is known for its clear waters and sandy beaches.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best summer vacation destination in the entire state:

"For a lake getaway in Nebraska, you’ll want to head to Lake McConaughy, which offers clear blue water and white sandy beaches. Known as the “Caribbean of the Sandhills,” it offers miles and miles of coastline with opportunities for everything from walleye fishing to parasailing, jet skiing, and boating. There are two golf courses, and geocaching is possible too."

For a continued list of the best summer vacation destinations across the country visit tripstodiscover.com.