Plane Drops Mysterious 'Brown Smelly Stuff' Onto Minnesota Neighborhood

A plane flew through Burnsville on Monday and didn't leave before making its mark on the town. According to CBS News, "foul-smelling stuff" came raining down from the plane as it flew over a local coffee shop, and residents certainly took notice. Carisa Browne was just trying to order a coffee when the unusual substance splattered across her windshield.

"I was waiting in line, getting my daily coffee…and all of a sudden brown dropped onto my vehicle. It was like it rained brown for a second, boom, like that. I got out and I went to the car in front of me and I was like, 'What just happened to us?' And he was like, 'I have no idea.' Also my child was with me, so I'm glad the windows weren't open."

Browne's vehicle was not the only one hit during the (possible) fecal attack. Other drive-thru customers also had smelly brown gunk all over their cars. Browne's child commented on the strange smelly substance that fell from the sky simply stating that "It was poop!" Browne considered the possibility of feces coating her vehicle.

"The odor was so strong that the woman who was handing me my coffee noted how much it smelled. I mean, my cat had something similar to it this morning, so I've had a lot today with the poop." Despite the mysteriously smelly incident, Browne was still able to leave the drive-thru with coffee in hand. The name of the substance that fell from the plane remains unknown as investigations continue.