Foo Fighters Release Highly Anticipated Single, Announce Surprise Event
By Logan DeLoye
May 17, 2023
The wait is finally over! Foo Fighters have just released their latest single, "Under You," and it's everything we could have hoped for. "Under You," stands out as the second single to be shared off the band's upcoming album But Here We Are, set to be released at the beginning of June. The relatable single describes a part of the grieving process where you finally feel like you have collected your emotions, when all-of-a-sudden, the memories of your lost loved one come flooding back and you just "don't know what to do."
“There are times that I need someone. There are times I feel like no one. Sometimes I just don’t know what to do. There are days I can’t remember. There are days that last forever. Someday I’ll come out from under you.”
The "Waiting on a War" artists teased this single and previous release, "Rescued" by sharing cryptic lyric videos with no context, leaving fans to assume that the upcoming album might be similarly teased. As if releasing a new single wasn't enough excitement for one day, Foo Fighters also announced a free global streaming event for Sunday, May 21st, where they will share new music and behind-the-scenes footage among other surprises.
Tune in Sunday, May 21st for a FREE global streaming event featuring debut performances of new songs, behind the scenes footage & a few surprises. Streaming at 8pm BST / 3 pm EST / 12 pm PST exclusively on @Veeps. https://t.co/hzz5G9nmA6 pic.twitter.com/dztPqd6jpm— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) May 17, 2023
Fans can look forward to the release of But Here We Are on June 2nd!