Foo Fighters Release Highly Anticipated Single, Announce Surprise Event

The wait is finally over! Foo Fighters have just released their latest single, "Under You," and it's everything we could have hoped for. "Under You," stands out as the second single to be shared off the band's upcoming album But Here We Are, set to be released at the beginning of June. The relatable single describes a part of the grieving process where you finally feel like you have collected your emotions, when all-of-a-sudden, the memories of your lost loved one come flooding back and you just "don't know what to do."

“There are times that I need someone. There are times I feel like no one. Sometimes I just don’t know what to do. There are days I can’t remember. There are days that last forever. Someday I’ll come out from under you.”