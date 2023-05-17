Kesha Says New Song Reflects Her 'Mental Pendulum Swings'

Kesha ended her emotional message on a hopeful note writing, "If anything, IF ANYTHING, can save us, I believe only love can. This song is a desperate and angry prayer. A call to the light when all feels lost."

"Only Love Can Save Us Now" is the third promotional single from Gag Order, following the equally emotional "Fine Line" and "Eat the Acid."

During an interview with the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, Kesha revealed it's one of her most vulnerable albums yet. "I feel like we live in a society where everything we share is always our best angle; you FaceTune it, you AutoTune it. You just show the happy side of things," Kesha explained. "So, there are a lot of people really lonely in their heads with the darker, more miserable feelings. I just felt like it was only fair to my fans and to myself to address all of the things that I previously didn't think the world wanted to hear from me about. And after I put it down, and made this album, I feel so much more balanced."

Gag Order drops Friday, May 19th!