The Best Diner In California

By Logan DeLoye

May 17, 2023

Diner Sign in Red Neon, Roadside Restaurant, Retro 1950's
Photo: E+

You can't go wrong with a classic, all-American diner! Something about the familiar atmosphere of these standout locations and their friendly staffs make them the closest thing to true home cooking without actually having to do the cooking! Wether you stop by for bacon, eggs, sausage, and toast for breakfast, or a burger and fries with a shake for lunch, this one-stop shop certainly has it all!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best diner in California is Rae's Restaurant located in Santa Monica. LoveFood recommended trying the fantastic pancakes with bacon, sausage, and eggs among other delicious menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best diner in the entire state:

"In true diner style, this no-frills joint is cash-only and has no official website. You just have to rock up, but it’s worth taking a chance on. Featured in several films including 2004’s Starsky & Hutch and Quentin Tarantino’s cult 1993 movie True Romance, the 1950s diner is a classic, from its turquoise and red exterior to it bottomless coffee and satisfying breakfasts piled high with pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs."

For a continued list of the best diners across the country visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.