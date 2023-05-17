Selena Gomez Will Host Two New Food Network Shows

Selena Gomez is getting ready to take on hosting duties for more cooking shows! According to a report from Variety, the current Selena + Chef star will be hosting a "celebration-focused series" that will debut on the Food Network just in time for the holiday season later this year. Then, in 2024, Gomez will launch a show that follows her visiting other chefs' kitchens; basically, the opposite of her current HBO Max show in which Selena invites professional chef's into her own kitchen.

Both of these shows are currently untitled and the second will see Gomez "meeting up with some of the best chefs in the country in a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens" per Variety. An insider also told the outlet that these new shows are unrelated to Selena + Chef, which has not yet been renewed for a fifth season at HBO Max, which will soon be referred to as simply, Max.

Selena + Chef has gifted fans with some iconic moments in its four seasons so far. Last season, which premiered last year, saw Gomez trying caviar for the very first time. Spoiler: she's definitely not a fan. The show also saw her team up with infamous chef Gordon Ramsay and the results were hilarious. A clip of the Only Murders in the Building Star trying to keep up with the chef quickly went viral on Twitter. The fourth season also included guest stars like Kristen Kish, Rachael Ray, and Nick DiGiovanni.