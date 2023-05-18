Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the struggles of being famous and having children who are coming of age. In a recent interview, Lopez talked about how "difficult" it can be for her 15-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband singer Marc Anthony, and wishes there was a way she could protect them from the toxicity mega-stardom usually brings along with it.

"I think being the child of famous parents is really not something many people can understand and I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn’t choose that,” Lopez said per Us Weekly. “I haven’t talked to them a lot about this, but they have just started letting me know how people treat them. So when they walk into the room, that’s what people are thinking about, they’re not seeing them for who they are. And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them. I’d love to protect them from that.”

The Mother star continued, "They know there is a lens on them,” and is aware that struggle isn't “relatable" to most kids their age. "I did that to them. So we have this guilt as moms about what we do and what we’ve brought into their lives," she shared. “You don’t ever want them to feel a moment of pain in their lives but you realize that’s not realistic,” J Lo said. “I want them to feel strong, feel good and I want them to feel unapologetically themselves and stand in their own truth and their own power. That’s what I want to instill in them so I don’t have to protect them from anything, they can protect themselves.”