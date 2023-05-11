Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share PDA Moment At 'The Mother' Premiere

Since tying the knot in the summer of 2022, the couple has been open about their blended family which includes Lopez's 15-year-old twins Max and Emme, and Affleck's son Samuel (11), and daughters Seraphina (14) and Violet (17).

"The teenage years are tough," Lopez admitted during a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. "It's challenging. You have this baby for a while and then it's like, your best little friend who loves being with you all the time, and then all of a sudden it's like, 'Get out of my room.'"

It's not all bad though! During an interview on the red carpet, Lopez said her kids are aware of her successful career and praised them for handling the spotlight on her life so well. "I think they're proud that their mom does that," she said per People. "I think it's a lot for them. And they didn't ask for it. They never bargained for all of this. But they handled it with a lot of grace. And I try to make it as good as I can for them. But they're lovely. And they're lovely and I try to give them as great a life as I can give them."

The Mother starts streaming on Netflix on Friday, May 12th!