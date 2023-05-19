Rihanna Goes Topless In NSFW Maternity Photoshoot Ahead Of Second Child

"Here’s a little series I call 'Rub on ya titties,'" Riri wrote in her caption. "in honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me."



Her final hashtag makes fans think that more maternity photos like the ones she posted are on the way, especially since she's got another child baking in her oven. Rihanna first revealed her second pregnancy during her groundbreaking Super Bowl performance earlier this year. She and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have been preparing for their second baby's arrival since the end of 2022. While they wait, Rihanna has been in full mom mode by protecting her son from the paparazzi.



“It’s the thing you never want to happen,” she told British Vogue about photographers taking photos of her son. “We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story. Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”



Rihanna son's name RZA was recently revealed. It was inspired by the founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan as well as the child's dad, who's also named after a famous rapper, Rakim of Eric B. & Rakim.