Here's How Much Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Cost The UK Government

Officials have revealed exactly how much Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral and events during the period of national mourning cost the government. According to the BBC, the total cost came out to an estimated £162 million. The chief secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, said the government's priority was to make sure "these events ran smoothly and with the appropriate level of dignity, while at all times ensuring the safety and security of the public," per the outlet.

Department for Culture, Media & Sport: £57.42m

Department for Transport: £2.565m

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office: £2.096m

Home Office: £73.68m

Ministry of Defence: £2.890m

Northern Ireland Office: £2.134m

Scottish Government: £18.756m

Welsh Government: £2.202m

According to the BBC, Glen wrote in a statement to Parliament that the Treasury had gave additional funding where needed and the Scottish, Welsh, and Northern Ireland government were "fully" refunded for their respective costs.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, passed on September 8th, 2022, due to old age. During the official national mourning period, the royals and members of the public— including David Beckham— paid their respects by participating in a week-long procession where the Queen's coffin traveled from various locations, including Westminster Hall for four full days of lying-in-state, before her state funeral on September 19th. According to CNN, more than 26 million people in the United Kingdom alone tuned in to watch the state funeral service, which was the first to be televised for a British monarch. She was laid to rest next to her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, as well as her late husband, Prince Philip.