DJ Envy & Rick Ross Fire More Shots At Each Other Amid Car Show Beef

Envy's response comes amid his ongoing feud with Ross over their respective cars shows. Ross is preparing to host his second annual car and bike show next weekend at his Promise Land ranch in Georgia. He recently dealt with issues involving his permit from the city after his neighbors petitioned to shut down the event. During his recent visit to Drink Champs, Ross responded to host N.O.R.E.'s comment about the car shows competing against each other.



"Envy was never on my level to battle," Rozay said at the time. "I wouldn't do that to Envy. I rock with Envy. I like Envy and I f**k with Envy, but in the car game he not ready for that, but I support that s**t."



Meanwhile, the DJ and car enthusiast is set to host his upcoming, family-oriented car show along with the late Young Dolph's Paper Route Empire this weekend. Envy initially said that their events were on different levels, quality-wise. Dolph's family is set to receive proceeds from the ticket sales, however, Ross recently questioned Envy's motives and plans to find out for himself where the money is going.

