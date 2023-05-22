Foo Fighters Officially Reveal The Name Of Their New Drummer

Foo Fighters recently announced the name of their new drummer! According to Consequence of Sound, Josh Freese will be taking the place of late drummer Taylor Hawkins who passed away in 2022 at the age of 50. The news of Freese joining the band was revealed during the "All My Life" standouts' "Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts," livestream event on Sunday, May 21st.

Freese has played for Nine Inch Nails, Sting, and a handful of other notable artists throughout the years. He will take the stage during the band's upcoming tour, but this will not be his first time performing with the Foo Fighters. Consequence of Sound mentioned that Freese played with the band during a few Taylor Hawkins tribute shows last fall. He took the stage to help them perform "Times Like These," and "All My Life."

In recent months, Foo Fighters have been busy sharing new singles, and getting ready to release their highly anticipated album, But Here We Are. The "Monkey Wrench" artists released their latest single, "Under You" on Wednesday, May 17th, and "Rescued," on April 19th, both of which are featured in the upcoming album. But Here We Are is set to be released on June 2nd, and Freese will officially start performing live with the band on May 24th.