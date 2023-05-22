“It was great because he’s very sensitive, so he was easily affected by every prank we threw at him. He’s kind of the ideal guest,” André told Rolling Stone about Lil Nas X's guest spot. “He was very happy on the way out because he said something to us like, ‘This is my Oscar. It’s more important that I did this show in my life than win a Grammy or any award. This is a seminal moment in my life.’ But we ruined his outfit. We dropped this ice cream — it’s not clay — from the sky onto the desk and didn’t know it was going to drench him. It was very tense.”

The episode is set to air on Sunday, June 4th, on Adult Swim. Other guests this season include Natasha Lyonne, Jon Hamm, Lil Yachty, Blac Chyna, Karrueche Tran, Denzel Curry, and Cypress Hill.