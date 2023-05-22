Lil Nas X Left Speechless After Getting Ruthlessly Pranked By Eric André
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 22, 2023
Lil Nas X may be the ultimate troll on Twitter, but he'll finally meet his match when he guests stars on the Adult Swim comedy series The Eric André Show. On Monday morning (May 22nd), a first look at the upcoming premiere episode of season 6 shows host Eric André going full out for the "Industry Baby" rapper.
From the second he sits down on the couch, the pranks don't stop rolling in. After Lil Nas asked André, "Do you believe in the Illuminati?" a creepy wail plays as a person tries to stretch their way out of the host's desk. This is basically the last time the rapper utters a full sentence as André's microphone starts smoking, he starts speaking incoherently, and someone bashes their way through the wall behind them à la Jack Nicholson in the 1980 horror film The Shining.
“It was great because he’s very sensitive, so he was easily affected by every prank we threw at him. He’s kind of the ideal guest,” André told Rolling Stone about Lil Nas X's guest spot. “He was very happy on the way out because he said something to us like, ‘This is my Oscar. It’s more important that I did this show in my life than win a Grammy or any award. This is a seminal moment in my life.’ But we ruined his outfit. We dropped this ice cream — it’s not clay — from the sky onto the desk and didn’t know it was going to drench him. It was very tense.”
The episode is set to air on Sunday, June 4th, on Adult Swim. Other guests this season include Natasha Lyonne, Jon Hamm, Lil Yachty, Blac Chyna, Karrueche Tran, Denzel Curry, and Cypress Hill.