How To Win Free Tickets To Both Of P!NK's 2023 Tours

The 2023 iHeartRadio Icon Award recipient is preparing to hit the road (and the skies) for her international "Summer Carnival Tour," starting with a set of UK shows in June before traveling around Europe and North America before wrapping up October 9 in Phoenix, Arizona. The tour will also feature special guests at select dates, including Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Brandi Carlile, GAYLE and more.

But that's not all! After her summer tour wraps up, she will keep the party going on her "TRUSTFALL Tour," which kicks off just days later on October 12. The tour accompanies her recent album of the same name that dropped earlier this year. She revealed the emotional message behind the album's name during an iHeartRadio Album Release Party in February, saying that living life, having relationships, being vulnerable and even just getting out of bed "requires a lot of trust from us these days."

"I think that a lot of the time we feel like we're falling backward and we don't know where the ground is," she said. "Life is also beautiful but it's an interesting time right now and it requires a lot of faith and a lot of trust."

