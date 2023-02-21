Critics and fans alike have noted how Pink manages to confront the grief and pain of her last three years on TRUSTFALL while also calling it "the most fun" album she's ever made. "That's what we do every day," she told Duran. "9 o'clock went well. 10 o'clock was really bad. 11 o'clock I'm gonna reel it back in, get it back together. 12 o'clock I just had the best hour of my life. That's how life is and it's all happening, there's nothing we can do about it."

"I'm like a walking wound in the world. Losing a parent and having a child be sick and having a 17-year marriage is wonky some days. And watching the news, all of it. It's all over the place but then you get to a certain point where you're like, 'Enough! Too much! I just want to turn it up to 11 and just dance and roller skate in the kitchen.' And that's the album," she said. "It's just that messy rollercoaster."

Pink opens the album with "When I Get There," a moving ballad dedicated to her late father Jim Moore, who passed away in 2021. "The sequencing of this album was so important to me and it was really difficult," she said of opening with such an emotional track. "There [are] two feelings [on the album.] It's loss and grief and the pain of being a human being but also let's party cause I've had it. If the world is ending, we need to be dancing." Pink went on to say that she prefers to have hard conversations over superficial small talk and starting with a song about the grief of losing her father was her way of getting real with listeners right away.