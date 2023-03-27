P!NK Finds Being Vulnerable 'Necessary' While Accepting 2023 Icon Award
By Sarah Tate
March 28, 2023
Hot off her incredible acrobatic performance to kick off the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, P!NK was honored with this year's Icon Award, which honors her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance through new music and touring.
Kelly Clarkson presented the award to who she called a "once-in-a-lifetime talent," praising P!NK's "authenticity and vulnerability and willingness to let us in as fans" and teaming up with the superstar for a powerful duet. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo also took the stage to pay tribute to P!NK by covering one of her earlier hits.
While accepting the award, P!NK said the night felt "like a Christmas miracle" because of the loving tributes from her fellow megastars. She also chose to be honest about how she was feeling about the honor, saying that while she usually jokes around she was trying to be a better friend to herself.
"Every room I walk into, my heart walks in first. Every lyric that I write is my heart crying, raging, hoping, screaming, pleading," she said. "You have watched me to do this, this sifting through life's messiness for almost 25 years. Some of you find what I do annoying and some of you find it brave, and I just find it necessary."
She expanded on why she finds being vulnerable a necessity.
"I think as human beings we are vulnerable from the time we are born until the time we die and most of us spend our entire lives running from that. Vulnerability means the ability to be wounded. I have decided to make vulnerability my life's work."
P!NK, who hits the road later this year for her TRUSTFALL tour, recently shared with iHeartRadio's Elvis Duran where the inspiration behind the name of her new album, TRUSTFALL, saying "living and getting out of bed" and being involved in all aspects of life "feels like it requires a lot of trust from us these days."
"I think that a lot of the time we feel like we're falling backward and we don't know where the ground is," she said. "Life is also beautiful but it's an interesting time right now and it requires a lot of faith and a lot of trust. That was the theme of the last three years of my life and it all came together in what I think is a beautiful, beautiful body of work."
Relive this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards special, now through April 17 on Hulu.