Hot off her incredible acrobatic performance to kick off the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, P!NK was honored with this year's Icon Award, which honors her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance through new music and touring.

Kelly Clarkson presented the award to who she called a "once-in-a-lifetime talent," praising P!NK's "authenticity and vulnerability and willingness to let us in as fans" and teaming up with the superstar for a powerful duet. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo also took the stage to pay tribute to P!NK by covering one of her earlier hits.

While accepting the award, P!NK said the night felt "like a Christmas miracle" because of the loving tributes from her fellow megastars. She also chose to be honest about how she was feeling about the honor, saying that while she usually jokes around she was trying to be a better friend to herself.

"Every room I walk into, my heart walks in first. Every lyric that I write is my heart crying, raging, hoping, screaming, pleading," she said. "You have watched me to do this, this sifting through life's messiness for almost 25 years. Some of you find what I do annoying and some of you find it brave, and I just find it necessary."