Quavo Shares The True Meaning Behind His Upcoming 'Rocket Power' Album

"This album is for the Rocket, our true fans and also this is my therapy," Quavo wrote. "This is album is a true reflection of how I feel right now. Sometimes I’m Good, sometimes I’m Down, sometimes I’m Disappointed, sometimes I fall apart but then I ALWAYS find my strength again. I know everything might not be alright right now, but the rocket showed me a way to make it RIGHT! Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. Rocket Power will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through."



Real fans will understand what to expect especially after hearing his most recent songs. Two months after TakeOff's death, the 32-year-old released "Without You" and later performed it for the first time with the Maverick City Music at the 2023 Grammy Awards. He also dropped "Greatness," a confident, uplifting banger that indicates the direction he's taking his career. Back in March, he delivered his most recent single "Honey Bun."



At the moment, there's no confirmed release date for the album, but Quavo assures his fans that it's "coming soon."