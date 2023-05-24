6 Artists We Can't Wait To Party With At Afro Nation 2023 In Miami

Burna Boy and Wizkid are the headliners for a reason. Their epic sets will be unforgettable based on all the hits they've delivered within the past year alone. Plus, there will be plenty of opportunities to bring out any surprise guests. Meanwhile, Beenie Man and Mavado are icons known around the world. They're both guaranteed to bust out their slew of hits without a doubt. If you're going to Afro Nation, then you have to see all four of these legends. But, there are plenty other artists to experience.



The rest of the lineup is filled with artists who you may or may not have heard of, but definitely need to know about. Before the festivities go down on May 27 and May 28 at the LoanDepot Park, check out six artists that we can't wait to party with at Afro Nation 2023.





Uncle Waffles