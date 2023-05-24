6 Artists We Can't Wait To Party With At Afro Nation 2023 In Miami
By Tony M. Centeno
May 24, 2023
Some of the biggest artists in Afrobeats are getting ready to invade Miami for a historic event.
Afro Nation is set to go down in North America for the first time ever. The growing music festival, which builds a stronger bridge between African and Caribbean music, is hosting its inaugural event in South Florida with an all-star lineup. Afrobeats giants Burna Boy and Wizkid will headline the two-day festival while other buzzing artists like Beenie Man, Mavado, BNXN, Dadju, Franglish, Black Sherif, Nelson Freitas, Gyakie, DBN Gogo, Kelvin Momo and more will hit both the main stage and the amapiano stage.
Burna Boy and Wizkid are the headliners for a reason. Their epic sets will be unforgettable based on all the hits they've delivered within the past year alone. Plus, there will be plenty of opportunities to bring out any surprise guests. Meanwhile, Beenie Man and Mavado are icons known around the world. They're both guaranteed to bust out their slew of hits without a doubt. If you're going to Afro Nation, then you have to see all four of these legends. But, there are plenty other artists to experience.
The rest of the lineup is filled with artists who you may or may not have heard of, but definitely need to know about. Before the festivities go down on May 27 and May 28 at the LoanDepot Park, check out six artists that we can't wait to party with at Afro Nation 2023.
Uncle Waffles
The "princess of amapiano" plans to light up the amapiano stage at Afro Nation. Uncle Waffles learned the art of DJ-ing during the pandemic in 2020 and has quickly become one of the biggest acts to come out of South Africa. Since receiving co-signs from both Drake and Beyonce, Waffles released her debut EP, featuring her first single "Tanzania," and her most recent project Asylum. Her energetic instrumentals and smooth transitions are bound to keep you dancing throughout her entire set at the amapiano stage on Saturday.
Rema
It's almost impossible to not be hypnotized by Rema's music. The Nigerian singer has managed to captivate the world with his soothing vocals over thrilling beats that'll keep any party going all night. Since "Dumebi" blew up in 2019, Rema has collaborated with a slew of hitmakers like the late Virgil Abloh, Becky G, Offset, Chris Brown, 6lack and more. Rema will definitely break out some of his past collaborations at Afro Nation, but we'll see if he brings anyone else out with him. Plus he's got plenty more bangers to choose from that appear on his recent Rave & Roses album. The project featuring his smash hit "Calm Down," which later got the remix treatment from Selena Gomez. We're not sure if Selena will pull up, but it would be a major surprise.
Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML is flying into Miami to serve up some of his irresistible songs at Afro Nation. Following the release of his debut album in 2019, the Nigerian artist has plenty of buzzing tracks to choose from for his set from his latest single "Someone" to his smash hit "Peru." His set list is bound to to feature tracks off his previous album Playboy, which dropped last summer, and his other projects APOLLO and Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps. If his set is anything like his illuminating performance at the 2022 BET Awards last year, then fans are in for amazing time.
CKay
CKay has been in the game nearly a decade but now his music has evolved and spread all around the world. Five years after he was discovered, the Nigerian artist hit the big leagues with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)" in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Since then, he's delivered more scorching hot tracks like "WATAWI" featuring Davido, Focalistic and Abidoza off his Sad Romance album or "Kiss Me Like You Miss Me" off his Boyfriend LP. No matter what your vibe is like at Afro Nation, CKay has something that will fit every mood.
Asake
Asake is ready to turn all the up. He's bound to bring all the amapiano vibes to Miami, especially after he just dropped his new single "Amapiano" with Olamide. The YBNL Nation signee has been dropping incredible bangers like "2:30" and "Yoga" all throughout 2023. The hits follow the success of his debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe, which arrived last year. Fans can expect to gyrate to those joints and others from his lively catalog.
Sech
Sech is only prominent reggaetón artist on the lineup so fans should be prepared to dance the entire time he's on stage. Since he dropped his debut mixtape in 2017, the Panamanian crooner gained popularity for his powerful vocals over hard-hitting instrumentals that have become staples at parties around the world. Following the release of his debut album Sueños in 2019, Sech has worked with some of the biggest Latin artists in the industry from Daddy Yankee to Bad Bunny. His breakthrough hit "Otra Trago" got him his first Latin Grammy nominations. Other powerful records like "Relacion" and "Sal y Perrea" have become some of his most popular hits yet, and have also sparked phenomenal remixes. Sech will most likely bust out all of those bangers and more during his Afro Nation set. Plus, you never know who he'll bring out.