“Don’t like what’s going on with Rick Ross and DJ Envy,” Fat Joe said. “Don’t like it. I love ’em both. Beautiful men in their own right, successful, do their thing. I don’t like where it’s going.”



“I know I’ve had my share of beefing with people,” he added, “but I don’t like it because they’re both beautiful, beautiful people.”



The feud began after Rick Ross said DJ Envy's car show isn't on the same level as his car show during his recent visit to Drink Champs. After Envy commented on the quality of their car show, Rozay began to shade Envy's car show with Young Dolph's family at any opportunity on his Instagram Story. The two continued to go back-and-forth online and on-air. Ross dragged Envy's family into his disrespectful posts online while Envy dressed up as a corrections officer to mock Ross.



There's no telling if or when Envy and Ross will patch things up. With Envy's car show going down this weekend and Ross' event happening next Saturday, we can only hope they'll resolve the issues soon enough. You can watch Fat Joe's entire Instagram Live below.