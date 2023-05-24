Fat Joe Doesn't 'Like What's Going On' With DJ Envy & Rick Ross' Beef
By Tony M. Centeno
May 24, 2023
Fat Joe isn't a fan of the feud going on between DJ Envy and Rick Ross over their respective car shows.
On Monday, May 23, Joey Crack hopped on Instagram Live to vent about the back-and-forth between The Breakfast Club host and the MMG bawse. He made it clear that he doesn't like where their beef is going, and said it's already gone too far. Joe admitted that he's had numerous beefs with other big names in the past, but he's ultimately choosing to act as the voice of reason when it comes to Rozay and Envy.
“Don’t like what’s going on with Rick Ross and DJ Envy,” Fat Joe said. “Don’t like it. I love ’em both. Beautiful men in their own right, successful, do their thing. I don’t like where it’s going.”
“I know I’ve had my share of beefing with people,” he added, “but I don’t like it because they’re both beautiful, beautiful people.”
The feud began after Rick Ross said DJ Envy's car show isn't on the same level as his car show during his recent visit to Drink Champs. After Envy commented on the quality of their car show, Rozay began to shade Envy's car show with Young Dolph's family at any opportunity on his Instagram Story. The two continued to go back-and-forth online and on-air. Ross dragged Envy's family into his disrespectful posts online while Envy dressed up as a corrections officer to mock Ross.
There's no telling if or when Envy and Ross will patch things up. With Envy's car show going down this weekend and Ross' event happening next Saturday, we can only hope they'll resolve the issues soon enough. You can watch Fat Joe's entire Instagram Live below.