How To Score Free Tickets To Beck & Phoenix' Upcoming Tour

By Logan DeLoye

May 24, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

iHeart Radio's annual Access Day is upon us, and we have some exciting news to share! As part of the celebration, you and a friend will have the opportunity to enter to win the concert experience of a lifetime. Beck & Phoenix’ Summer Odyssey Tour kicks off on Tuesday, August 1st, and continues through Sunday, September 10th.

Fans that sign up for this exclusive opportunity will win a flight for two to a tour location of their choice, a pair of tickets to the show, a meet and greet with both Beck and Phoenix, and more! Full details will be available on June 1st at iheartradioaccessday.com. As part of the upcoming tour, Beck and Phoenix, will be taking the stage in Seattle, Washington, Bend, Oregon, Los Angeles, California, Phoenix, Arizona, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Detroit, Michigan, Boston, Massachusetts, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New York, New York among other cities across the U.S. and Canada.

On June 1st, iHeartRadio is giving you access like never before. It’s our first iHeartRadio Access Day — a 24-hour way of saying “Thank you for listening!” with incredible experiences and unbelievable deals from the brands you know and love. Visit iheartradioaccessday.com today to sign up for reminders when deals go live June 1st.

BeckPHOENIX
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.