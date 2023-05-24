How To Score Free Tickets To Beck & Phoenix' Upcoming Tour

iHeart Radio's annual Access Day is upon us, and we have some exciting news to share! As part of the celebration, you and a friend will have the opportunity to enter to win the concert experience of a lifetime. Beck & Phoenix’ Summer Odyssey Tour kicks off on Tuesday, August 1st, and continues through Sunday, September 10th.

Fans that sign up for this exclusive opportunity will win a flight for two to a tour location of their choice, a pair of tickets to the show, a meet and greet with both Beck and Phoenix, and more! Full details will be available on June 1st at iheartradioaccessday.com. As part of the upcoming tour, Beck and Phoenix, will be taking the stage in Seattle, Washington, Bend, Oregon, Los Angeles, California, Phoenix, Arizona, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Detroit, Michigan, Boston, Massachusetts, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New York, New York among other cities across the U.S. and Canada.