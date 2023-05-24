Miley Cyrus Shares Candid Message With Fans After Saying She Won't Tour

Miley continued the message by emphasizing that she has to prioritize her wants and desires: "Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life and we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades. This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don't want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road."

Her message also came with a bit of an explanation as to why a tour for Endless Summer Vacation won't work. "These looks I've been turnin' don't travel well. The archival looks don't fold. I just don't want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn't what's best for me right NOW, & if you've been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too." Miley concluded on a cheeky note: "Love you forever, I'm just on my Endless Summer Vacation."

