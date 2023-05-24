WATCH: Violent Brawl Breaks Out At Chicago Airport In Chaotic Scene
By Logan DeLoye
May 24, 2023
A violent brawl broke out at Chicago's O' Hare International Airport on Monday after a "verbal dispute" occurred between three travelers deboarding a plane. According to FOX32, two individuals were charged for punching a 24-year-old woman outside of Terminal 3. Video footage of the incident shows three people hitting each other, when all of a sudden, a dozen more join in. Travelers can be seen pulling hair, throwing punches, jumping on top of the luggage carousel, and running all around the terminal. People watching the fight from the sidelines urged those taking part in the violence to "stop" multiple times.
Security eventually arrived to break up the fight, but not before 18-year-old Christopher Hampton and 20-year-old Tembra Hicks got involved. The two were charged with "one misdemeanor count of battery."
The Chicago Department of Aviation released a statement in regards to the incident, noting that safety at the airport is their top priority.
"Safety and security are always the top priorities of the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA). We work closely with all of our federal partners present at O'Hare and Midway International Airports and the Chicago Police Department to ensure that everyone is safe when they are in our facilities."
No one was extremely injured during the chaotic altercation.