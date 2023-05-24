WATCH: Violent Brawl Breaks Out At Chicago Airport In Chaotic Scene

A violent brawl broke out at Chicago's O' Hare International Airport on Monday after a "verbal dispute" occurred between three travelers deboarding a plane. According to FOX32, two individuals were charged for punching a 24-year-old woman outside of Terminal 3. Video footage of the incident shows three people hitting each other, when all of a sudden, a dozen more join in. Travelers can be seen pulling hair, throwing punches, jumping on top of the luggage carousel, and running all around the terminal. People watching the fight from the sidelines urged those taking part in the violence to "stop" multiple times.

Security eventually arrived to break up the fight, but not before 18-year-old Christopher Hampton and 20-year-old Tembra Hicks got involved. The two were charged with "one misdemeanor count of battery."