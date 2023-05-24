Why Katy Perry Reportedly Wants To Quit 'American Idol'

Katy Perry reportedly isn't too happy about this last season of American Idol. According to a new report from the Daily Mail, the pop singer wants to quit after six years of being a judge on the singing competition show.

"Katy feels like [the producers] threw her under the bus," a source told the outlet. "She feels like her comments could have been removed." They continued, "Katy became aware of the harsh criticism. Getting booed really upset her. She was trying to stay in her lane, do her job and go home."

Earlier this year, Perry was booed for the first time ever after fans disagreed with one of her critiques. Following a high-energy performance from top 26 contestant Nutsa Buzaladeze, Perry offered her thoughts and suggested the contestant tone it down a bit. "Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it's like you glitter bomb the stage," Perry said. "Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that's gonna be hard." After the comment, Perry received a thunderous round of boos from the crowd, who clearly disagreed. "Whoa, hostility," her fellow judge Lionel Richie said. It turns out Luke Bryan had been waiting for Perry's first time getting booed. "Yes! Katy got booed. Katy got booed," he cried.

Perry also reportedly believes she's being made to look like a "nasty reality show judge." The source added, "She went into it thinking she was going to foster young talent. For her good intentions to be misinterpreted it was not what she wanted. She has accomplished so much in her career and is now being looked at as a nasty reality show judge. "Katy's wanted out for some time now, but this season was way too much for her to handle," the source claimed.