Katy Perry Gets Booed On 'American Idol' For The First Time

Katy Perry was booed by the audience during a recent episode of American Idol. The critique that received such an intense reaction from the crowd is actually very un-Katy Perry-like. Following a high-energy performance from top 26 contestant Nutsa Buzaladeze, Perry offered her thoughts and shared some critiques. One of her critiques was that the contestant should tone it down a bit.

"Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it's like you glitter bomb the stage," Perry said. "Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that's gonna be hard."