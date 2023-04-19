Katy Perry Gets Booed On 'American Idol' For The First Time
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 19, 2023
Katy Perry was booed by the audience during a recent episode of American Idol. The critique that received such an intense reaction from the crowd is actually very un-Katy Perry-like. Following a high-energy performance from top 26 contestant Nutsa Buzaladeze, Perry offered her thoughts and shared some critiques. One of her critiques was that the contestant should tone it down a bit.
"Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it's like you glitter bomb the stage," Perry said. "Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that's gonna be hard."
After the comment, Perry received a thunderous round of boos from the crowd, who clearly disagreed. "Whoa, hostility," her fellow judge Lionel Richie said. It turns out Luke Bryan had been waiting for Perry's first time getting booed. "Yes! Katy got booed. Katy got booed," he cried.
Perry didn't mind the audience's intense reaction. "OK, first time in six seasons, woo-hoo!" she responded. "But what I'm saying is that I'd like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts too. I'd love to see that, and I think America might too."
The "Teenage Dream" singer's season on American Idol has proven to be one that's very meme-worthy. Fans online have been comparing the way Perry messes with contestants on American Idol to Trya's iconic elimination speeches on her reality competition show America's Next Top Model. The two even surprised fans by teaming up for a hilarious TikTok earlier this week!