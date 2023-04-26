Katy Perry Seemingly Teases New Music: 'Very Soon'

Katy Perry may have new music on the way. During a recent interview with Extra, the American Idol judge opened up about performing at King Charles III's upcoming coronation and getting to stay at Windsor Castle. “I’m really excited… I might be posting a lot because I’m gonna be in a castle, for real," she said. "This is wild."

Later in the interview, however, Perry reacted to the news that she's the first artist to have seven videos reach a billion views on Vevo. “I always dreamt really big and I never put limits on my dreams, but it’s wild when you don’t put bowling bumpers on your dreams how big they can actually go… I really believe in making it happen and putting that hard work behind it and really swinging until you get that lucky moment.” To thank fans for supporting her work, Perry seemingly teased new music. "I’m gonna give them what they deserve very soon," she said of her fans.