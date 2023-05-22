Katy Perry Wants This Pop Star To Join 'American Idol' As A Judge
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 22, 2023
Season 21 of American Idol has come to an end, with 18-year-old Iam Tongi coming out on top, but judge Katy Perry is already looking forward to next season. During a recent interview with BuzzFeed Celeb, they asked the pop singer "If you could add anyone as the fourth Idol judge, who would you choose and why?"
Without hesitation, Katy answered, "Lizzo!" She continued, "I'd like Lizzo to come and join American Idol. This is an invitation from me, Katy Perry. Lizzo, I'm asking you to join the panel." Her reasoning goes beyond just being a fan of the Grammy-winning singer, though. "I'm feeling a little outnumbered on the testosterone," she said referring to her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. "I could really use some bold honest, hot takes."
While Perry was present for the finale this weekend, she and Richie had to miss out on one of the season's last episodes to attend the coronation of King Charles III earlier this month. Since they were both guests at the coronation and performers at the concert the following day, they were only able to check in during American Idol all the way from Windsor Castle. However, the moment was crashed by the newly crowned King and Queen. Perry and Richie looked shocked as King Charles jokingly asked them how long they would be using the room. "£100 to whoever had this on their 2023 #idol bingo card," Perry wrote on Instagram. The pop star also became a meme twice while attending the historic ceremony on May 6th.