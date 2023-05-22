Katy Perry Wants This Pop Star To Join 'American Idol' As A Judge

Season 21 of American Idol has come to an end, with 18-year-old Iam Tongi coming out on top, but judge Katy Perry is already looking forward to next season. During a recent interview with BuzzFeed Celeb, they asked the pop singer "If you could add anyone as the fourth Idol judge, who would you choose and why?"

Without hesitation, Katy answered, "Lizzo!" She continued, "I'd like Lizzo to come and join American Idol. This is an invitation from me, Katy Perry. Lizzo, I'm asking you to join the panel." Her reasoning goes beyond just being a fan of the Grammy-winning singer, though. "I'm feeling a little outnumbered on the testosterone," she said referring to her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. "I could really use some bold honest, hot takes."