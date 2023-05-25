Chilling Doorbell Video Shows Why You Should Always Lock Doors Behind You
By Dave Basner
May 25, 2023
When you get home at night, do you just close the door behind you, or do you close it and lock it? Well a video making the rounds on TikTok shows why you should always be locking it.
The clip comes from Jojo Ramirez's doorbell cam by the front door of her home in Los Angeles' Watts neighborhood. In the video, you see her arriving home with her child. She closes her door and locks it and seconds later, a man, who seemed to be following her, walks up to her door and attempts to open it, only to find it locked.
In the video, which Jojo shared on TikTok, you can hear her confused and saying, "Who is that?" before she yells, "Who is that, get out of here!" The man then stands in front of her door, looking at it and waiting. She captioned the post, "You never know when something like this could happen to you, the outcome could've been different if I wouldn’t have locked the door right away, God was by my side."
Jojo explained to her local news, "I was getting out of my car, walking up to my apartment and I get into my house and I just heard the doorknob wiggle. I look at my app, my Ring door app. I see a guy standing outside and I just freak out. It was just pretty creepy to see a guy on the Ring door app outside. I heard the door knob wiggle... and, I was thinking, ‘What does he want?’"
According to the police, it is hard to tell what the man's intentions were, and he could be charged with attempted trespassing. In this situation, the LAPD was able to identify the man as someone who lives nearby with mental health issues who cannot remember where he lives, but nevertheless urge residents to "always be aware of your surroundings. Don't just jump out of your car. Don't just assume everything is just safe and cleared. Look around. See who's around."