Chilling Doorbell Video Shows Why You Should Always Lock Doors Behind You

When you get home at night, do you just close the door behind you, or do you close it and lock it? Well a video making the rounds on TikTok shows why you should always be locking it.

The clip comes from Jojo Ramirez's doorbell cam by the front door of her home in Los Angeles' Watts neighborhood. In the video, you see her arriving home with her child. She closes her door and locks it and seconds later, a man, who seemed to be following her, walks up to her door and attempts to open it, only to find it locked.

In the video, which Jojo shared on TikTok, you can hear her confused and saying, "Who is that?" before she yells, "Who is that, get out of here!" The man then stands in front of her door, looking at it and waiting. She captioned the post, "You never know when something like this could happen to you, the outcome could've been different if I wouldn’t have locked the door right away, God was by my side."