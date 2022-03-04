Doorbell Camera Shows Real Estate Agent Showing Home That Isn't For Sale

When a house is listed for sale, real estate agents often bring prospective buyers in it to show them the home. The listing agent typically gives instructions on how the showing agents can get in - sometimes there is a lockbox hanging on the doorknob, sometimes there is a hidden key, and sometimes a side door might even be left open. It's all perfectly normal. What isn't normal is when an agent enters a home that is not for sale to show it to clients, but that's exactly what happened recently, and it was all caught on the homeowner's doorbell camera and then shared on TikTok.

The footage shows the agent walk up to the door, ring the doorbell and await the arrival of his clients. The homeowners were at work but were alerted to the visitor by the Ring app on their phone. The woman who posted the video said in her voiceover, "I'm thinking they're maybe some religious group or salesman. I'm not sure at this point."

Then the clients arrive and walk around the house with the agent. At this point, the homeowner sets off her house alarm, which brings almost everyone back to the front of the house. The agent is missing, but shows up again when he opens the front door. He had gone into the home through the back door and unlocked the front door to let everyone inside.