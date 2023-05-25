Summer Walker To Perform 'Clear' Series With Live Orchestra In Atlanta

Summer Walker announced her upcoming show earlier this week. The "one night only" event is happening on June 1 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta. She plans to perform songs from both of her Clear projects from "Riot" to "Agayu's Revelation" with the support of a live orchestra similar to what other artists like Jeezy and Rick Ross have done in the past. Based on her rehearsal clip, this show could be her most energetic set to date.



The LVRN/Interscope artist's intimate concert comes shortly after her critically-acclaimed Clear 2: Soft Life EP arrived on streaming platforms. The project features contributions from J. Cole, Childish Gambino, Solange, Steve Lacy, John Kirby, Jay Versace and more. Cole opens up the project by giving Walker her flowers, and offering an update on his own upcoming album, The Fall Off.



Check out the information about the show below.